LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.



Large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are the primary threats. Tornadoes are not expected. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

