LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
Highlights:
- 7:24 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Littlefield, Olton, and Earth, TX, until 8:30 PM CDT.
- 7:05 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum counties until 8:00 PM CDT. (This does not include the city of Lubbock.)
- 7:03 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Levelland, Brownfield, and Sundown, TX, until 8:00 P.M. CDT.
- 6:27 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morton, Whiteface, and Enochs, TX until 7:30 PM CDT.
- 6:27 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in Texas and Oklahoma until 1:00 AM CDT.
- 5:52 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.50 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Roosevelt [NM] till 5:30 PM MDT
- 5:28 PM CDT: Continued Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Roosevelt [NM] till 5:00 PM MDT
- 5:09 PM CDT: New Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.50 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Roosevelt [NM] till 5:00 PM MDT
- 4:57 PM CDT: New Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico until 10:00 PM MDT
Local Radar:
Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:
There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
Large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are the primary threats. Tornadoes are not expected. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.
