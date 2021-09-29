Upland Avenue lane closure for broken water main

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

As of Wednesday morning, September 29, Garney Companies, Inc. along with the City of Lubbock closed Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets to repair a broken water main. 

This closure restricts access for drivers traveling along Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets for construction. Citizens are encouraged to drive with caution and to avoid the area if possible. The anticipated repairs will be completed within the next 36 hours.

