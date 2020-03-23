Urgent need for more safety gear for our Lubbock doctors; how you can help

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Medical Society is urging the public to help donate masks, gloves and gowns to our doctors working in hospitals and clinics in the Hub City.

The lack of masks and protective gear is a big concern right now.

Dr. Sameer Islam, Community Chair of the Lubbock Medical Society, says the masks need to be unopened and can not be homemade because those are not safe enough for doctors to be around sick patients.

Call the Lubbock County Medical Society at 806-785-7917 to find out more on where you can donate.