Urologists see an increase in vasectomies in March, possibly due to March Madness

LUBBOCK, Texas — March is not only about basketball, but the lead up to March Madness has also become what Lubbock’s urologists know as vasectomy season.

“We probably do anywhere from two to four vasectomies a week on average, but we are probably seeing a 30 to 40 percent increase right now,” said Urologist with Texas Tech Physicians, Dr. Pranav Sharam.

Urologists across the country have reported increases in the procedure in March so much so that one Virginia clinic tried to coin the season ‘Vasectomy Mayhem’.

There is a correlation between the two, but doctors said March Madness gives men seeking out the procedure the perfect chance to recover.

“I mean, I really think it’s driven by the tournament and the fact that it gives guys an excuse to watch TV for two days straight,” said Dr. Sharam.

Doctor Sharma said COVID had lessened the increase slightly as many men choose to avoid unnecessary doctors or hospital visits. March remains the most popular time of year for vasectomies.

“It’s not like a vasectomy is any more or less successful at this time than any other time. I think it is mostly driven by marketing both from urology groups and in general,” said Dr. Sharam. “So because of that, we do see an increased demand.”

Dr. Sharma said no matter the reason, he is just happy to help in whatever way he can.

“I think it’s something that we welcome, and we want to help as many people as we can, especially if they feel a vasectomy is right for them,” said Dr. Sharam.

The procedure typically only takes around 15 minutes with a recovery time of two to three days.