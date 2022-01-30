LAMESA, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is ready to begin work to raise a portion of US 180, west of Lamesa in the Weaver Road and Juniper Drive area. The work will require US 180 to be closed to all traffic and drivers detoured around the area starting on Monday, Jan. 31.

The work is part of a $48.8 million project adding passing lanes and making road and drainage improvements to US 180 in Dawson and Gaines counties, said Seve Sisneros, P.E., Brownfield Area Engineer and project manager.

“Originally, our plans only called for replacing the drainage structure but after the road flooded this past June during the microburst rainstorm, and remained underwater for a month, we decided to make a more permanent fix to the flooding issue by raising the road,” Sisneros said.

Drivers should anticipate the road to be closed until late-spring and should follow the posted detour along FM 829, FM 2052 and SH 137. Message boards have been placed notifying drivers of the scheduled road closure.

Contractor for the project is James Hamilton Construction Co., of Silver City, New Mexico.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)