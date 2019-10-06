US 70 rehabilitation project set to begin this week in Hale County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT, Lubbock District:

PLAINVIEW – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work [this] week on a $18.5 million project to make roadway improvements to more than 7 miles of US 70, from Milwee Street in the city of Plainview to the Floyd County line.

“The project will make needed improvements and repairs to the pavement, but is also expected to enhance the overall safety of US 70,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E, TxDOT Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 10, motorists traveling on US 70 will see contractor Duininck Inc., of Roanoke, TX, place traffic cones and barrels along the project limits as work begins on a project that will mill portions of the existing pavement then repave and resurface the roadway. Additional work taking place along the north side of US 70, inside the Plainview city limits, includes upgrading sidewalks and ramps to be Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliant, and making culvert, and curb and gutter repairs.

“Drivers should anticipate various daily lane closures and need to reduce their speeds through the project for safety. The speed limits will be reduced by 10 mph along the project limits located outside the city,” Bozeman said. “Both drivers and motorcyclists should be aware that uneven lane conditions may exist through the project construction zone.”

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers. The project’s completion date is scheduled for August 2020.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)