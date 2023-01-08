LAMB and HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a $2.19 million project to make safety improvements along US Highway 84 in Lamb and Hockley County on Monday, January 9.

According to a press release from the TxDOT Lubbock District, the project will add more than 10.5 miles of cable barriers along US 84 from Farm-to-Market Road 1072 to the Lubbock County line.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

“This project will continue the work to install the barriers throughout TxDOT’s Lubbock District, and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Neil Welch, P.E, TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer in the press release.

TxDOT said drivers should anticipate various inside lane closures on both eastbound and westbound US 84.

The project’s completion date is scheduled for spring 2023.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment,” Welch also said in the press release.