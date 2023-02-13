LUBBOCK, Texas — The United States Marshals Service asked for the public’s help on Monday finding Katie Montez, 28, who officials said was mistakenly let out of prison early.

US Marshals confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Montez was previously arrested and charged during the “Operation Taste the Rainbow” drug bust.

Previous mugshot of Katie Montez (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Authorities said Montez was “erroneously” released from custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice back in September. According to US Marshals, Montez was released without serving 60 months behind bars for possession of a gun during a drug crime.

Montez was described as white, 5’4″, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy US Marshal Laura Pennington at (806)-472-7655 or Lubbock Crime Line at (806)-741-1000 if you wish to stay anonymous.