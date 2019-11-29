US Navy looking for recruits in the Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Naval Academy is looking for recruits in the South Plains area.

Jonathan Savage, a first-class midshipman with the U.S. Naval Academy, was in Lubbock to speak to potential candidates to convince them to attend the Naval Academy.

He said there are many benefits of applying to join the U.S. Naval Academy, such as a free education at the top public college in the U.S. and the chance to network with many different people.

“I’ve met some of the best men and women that this country has to offer and I’ve learned from them in the classroom,” he said.

Savage said the minimum time a person would expect to serve is five years.

People can go to the United States Naval Academy website for more information.