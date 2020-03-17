USA updates list of Lubbock events postponed due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Supermarkets Arena gave an updated list of events that are postponed due to the novel coronavirus.
The USA previously postponed JoJo Siwa’s scheduled March 13 concert over public health concerns.
The affected events include the TobyMac concert, scheduled for March 26, and both Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” events, scheduled for March 28 and 29.
The TobyMac concert was rescheduled to August 12, while the times for the rescheduled Paw Patrol Live events were not announced.