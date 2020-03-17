USA updates list of Lubbock events postponed due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas- There is plenty of moisture in the air today, as was seen with the fog out there this morning. This afternoon will be cloudy for the most part. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in the time frame of 1:00-3:00 pm. These storms will move to the east at 30-40 mph. Coverage of storms will be at 40% this afternoon. Along with heavy rain fall, there is a threat to see golf ball size hail and 60-65 mph wind gusts. The area of biggest concern will be off the Caprock, from Gail, Post, Matador, Crosbyton, Guthrie and Jayton. The window for severe storms today will be from 1:00 pm-8:00 pm. So be aware, especially on the drive home this evening. The high today will get to 66°. There will be another threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow. The main concern will be very strong from 70-75 mph, with an isolated tornado possible, just because of this wind threat. The highest area of concern will be from Lamesa, to Lubbock, Plainview, Turkey, Matador, Floydada, Paducah, Guthrie, Jayton, Ralls, Post, Crosbyton, to Snyder. The timing for this threat is later; generally from 8:00 pm-1:00 am. The hail threat will be minimal, as wind is the primary concern. The high tomorrow will be 73°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!