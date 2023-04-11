LOS ANGELES – Kliff Kingsbury is headed to USC again.

The former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach was named the Trojans’ senior offensive analyst Tuesday.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program,” said head coach Lincoln Riley in a press release.

In December 2018, Kingsbury made a brief stop at USC as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator before being hired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 8, 2019.

Kingsbury was fired in January after four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach. He went 28-37-1 during his time in Phoenix.

Texas Tech hired Kingsbury on Dec. 12, 2012, and in his first season with the Red Raiders led the team to an 8-5 mark, including a Holiday Bowl win. He finished with a 35-40 record in six seasons with his alma mater.