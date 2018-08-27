USDA announces trade relief funds for farmers

The following is a news release from National Sorghum Producers:

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, accompanied by other USDA officials, announced details today on the $12 billion package to help farmers offset trade damage from unjustified retaliation by foreign nations.

Through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) in the Trump Tariff Aid Plan, sorghum producers will receive 86 cents per bushel. This initial payment will only be made on 50 percent of 2018 actual production, and a second payment on the remaining 50 percent will be subject to reevaluation if warranted, USDA said in its announcement. The initial payments for sorghum are expected to total approximately $156 million.

“National Sorghum Producers would like to thank USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. officials who have worked together to stand by U.S. farmers and provide much needed relief. This sends a strong message to the international trade community and will hopefully facilitate a speedy resolve to our current trade disputes. NSP appreciates the assistance provided, along with the purchase and promotion components that can help build toward more lasting solutions.”

Sign-up for MFP begins Sept. 4. More information regarding MFP and today’s announcement is available at www.farmers.gov/mfp.

