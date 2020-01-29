USDA approves plan for Texas farmers to grow hemp

LUBBOCK Texas — The United States Department of Agriculture has approved a plan for the state of Texas to grow hemp.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said although the plan has been approved, Texas farmers will have to wait to grow the plant.

“This is a victory for Texas farmers,” Miller said. “With USDA approval of our Texas Hemp Plan, we are one step closer to giving our Ag producers access to this exciting new crop opportunity. It is still not legal to grow hemp – so don’t put those seeds in the ground just yet…We’re almost there.”

Locally the City of Shallowater has been planning to open up a hemp processing facility.

“I’ve been involved in agriculture my whole life and I think it’s huge for my producers and I was thinking of my city and the area producers because that’s who has kept us afloat for a long time,” said Roy King Potter, Mayor of Shallowater.

Potter said hemp and cotton farming can create a valuable partnership.

“The hemp when you get that material is like wool so it’s really scratchy so the cotton makes the hemp stronger so if there’s any worry to our area cotton farmers it’s not in competition with cotton,” Potter said.

Local farmer Garrison Petree said he’s been researching growing hemp with his grandfather for the past couple of years and that this new crop will help the farming community.

“It’s a good thing for not only myself but the producers around us,” he said. “It’s going to give us more diversity aspect towards what crops and commodities we will grow in the area.”