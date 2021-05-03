USDA offers new snap participant incentive program for milk purchases

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, May 3 the United States Department of Agriculture kicked off a new healthy fluid milk incentive program at three West Texas Food King locations as a way to increase both purchasing and consumption of dairy.

The program was created for snap participants, who can get a dollar for dollar match when purchasing qualifying milk such as 1% and skim.

“They go to pay with their EBT card they’ll get a coupon at the bottom of their receipt where they can purchase eligible milk after” said Regional Manager for Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, Keith Timmer.

The goal of this program is to see if incentivizing these purchases will aid in improving both the diet and lifestyle many Americans have.

“If you look at the typical consumption — 90% of Americans aren’t reaching their required dairy consumption,” said Timmer. “With that gap of consumption they realized Americans aren’t reaching [requirements for] Vitamin D [and] calcium, and when you look at children having that proper bone and growth development as a kid.”

Alongside an increased need for dairy consumption, there is also a need for purchasing these products and benefitting local dairy farmers.

“That really helps them in the long run,” said Timmer adding “it helps with that downturn of purchasing but really looks to bolster their pockets.”

Snap participants can head to the Food King off of 82nd Street and Slide Road or two other participating locations in Littlefield and Brownfield.