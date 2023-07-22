HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The USDA announced a recall for an H-E-B product.

Due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, Nuevo Garcia Foods LLC is recalling approximately 4,784 pounds of H-E-B brand smoked seasoned pulled pork with BBQ sauce.

The USDA announced that the product may contain soy lecithin, a known allergen not declared on the product label.

According to the USDA, the pulled pork product was produced on May 15, 2023, with best by dates of August 18, August 25, and September 1.

The recalled packages also have the lot code 3135 displayed on the label and an establishment number of 13205-A inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of this product.