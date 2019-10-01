USGS: 2 earthquakes reported in Scurry County Tuesday morning

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas – Two earthquakes were reported in Scurry County Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake occurred at 2:14 AM CDT and measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter was roughly 12.4 miles north-northeast of Snyder in north-central Scurry County.

Click here for more information on the first earthquake from the USGS.



A second earthquake, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale, occurred at 6:20 AM CDT.

The epicenter of the second earthquake was roughly 13.2 miles north of Snyder in north-central Scurry County.

Click here for more information on the second earthquake from the USGS.



No damage has been reported so far with either earthquakes.

A stronger 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same general area late Monday afternoon.