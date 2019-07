KENT COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake occurred early Friday evening north of Snyder.

The earthquake measured 2.8 on the Richter scale and occurred at 7:35 PM CDT.

The epicenter was located just west of State Highway 208, in extreme southern Kent County, about 17.5 miles north of Snyder.

No damage has been reported with the earthquake.

Click here for more information from the USGS.