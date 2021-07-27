USNWR names Covenant Medical Center as Best Hospital in Northwestern Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

U.S. News & World Report has released the 2021-2022 Best Hospital Rankings and named Covenant Medical Center (CMC) the Best Regional Hospital in the Northwestern Texas Region. CMC is listed as the 18th best hospital in Texas.

For 32 years, the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital Rankings has helped patients decide where to best receive quality care across the nation.

U.S. News released new rankings for 15 medical specialties, which cover Cancer; Cardiology & Heart Surgery; Diabetes & Endocrinology; Ear, Nose & Throat; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Geriatrics; Gynecology; Neurology & Neurosurgery; Ophthalmology; Orthopedics; Psychiatry; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; Rehabilitation; Rheumatology; and Urology. Out of more than 4,750 hospitals that were evaluated, 175 were nationally ranked in at least one specialty, while 531 were ranked among the Best Regional Hospitals in a state or metro area.

This year Covenant Medical Center was also recognized for three high performing procedure and condition areas:

Colon Cancer Surgery

Heart Failure

Pneumonia

Diabetes

Kidney Failure

Stroke

Heart Attack

Knee Replacement

“We are so thankful for our caregivers and providers who practice exceptional care, while constantly striving for improvement,” Covenant Health Chief Quality Officer Cynthia Salisbury said. “It is this dedication that led to the elevated recognition received by Covenant Medical Center this year. We are proud to be among the top 18 hospitals in the state of Texas, and to have more than doubled our recognition for high performance to include eight distinct clinical areas. We are truly blessed to be able to bring this level of quality and care to our community and larger service area and pledge to continue our quest for excellence to all who trust us with their health.

The data used in the 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings come from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the pandemic’s impact on hospitals. The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

