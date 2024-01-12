LUBBOCK, Texas — As part of a $40 billion investment to improve postal processing, the U.S. postal service will conduct an evaluation of current operations and future uses of its Lubbock Processing and Distribution Center, according to a press release.

A meeting will be held on Jan. 31 at the Science Spectrum Museum to discus the results of the study and allow members of the community to provide additional feedback. Members of the community can submit written comments through the forum here until Feb. 15. The press release said the public’s input will be considered before the final decision.

Improvements to operations will enhance the level of service to the pubic including improving efficiency and lowering the cost to operate and providing a better workplace and careers for employees, the press release said.

The results of the review will help keep the Lubbock facility open and modernizing the facility. Additionally, the case supports transferring some mail processing operations to Amarillo. The press release said transferring operations to Amarillo would mean the mail collected locally will travel across significant distances to reach its final destination in a more efficient manner.