Utility work to affect section of US 84 near MLK Boulevard Tue. and Wed. nights

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock Utilities/Lubbock Power & Light)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Utilities/Lubbock Power & Light:

Tuesday night, February 9, and Wednesday night, February 10, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will work to complete a utility line construction project crossing US Highway 84, close to the intersection with South Loop 289.

Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, left lane east bound and west bound on a small section of US Highway 84 will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. both nights. Frontage road and MLK Boulevard traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Utilities/Lubbock Power & Light)