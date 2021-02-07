Utility work to affect section of US Highway 84 in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from City of Lubbock Utilities/Lubbock Power & Light:
Sunday evening, February 7, and Monday evening, February 8, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will work to complete a utility line construction project crossing US Highway 84, between FM 3020 and South Loop 289.
Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.
In order to safely complete the project, left lane north bound and south bound on US Highway 84 will be temporarily closed both nights from 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. If necessary for completion of the project, the same lanes on US Highway 84 may be affected from 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday night, February 9.
The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.
