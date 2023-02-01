(Logos provided in a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo VA Health Care System recently accounted it housed 72 homeless Veterans in Amarillo and Lubbock last year.

According to a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System, ending Veteran homelessness is a top priority of VA and the Biden-Harris Administration.

Throughout 2022, Amarillo VA’s U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA

Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) staff helped Veterans find housing in apartments or houses.



The HUD subsidy is used to make housing affordable.

“There are many formerly homeless Veterans who are going to sleep tonight in good, safe,

stable homes,” Amarillo VA Housing First Coordinator Teena Hall said in the press release. “This is great progress, but it’s just the beginning. We have open vouchers and are ready and willing to help Veterans become housed. Our HUD/VASH team is ready, and we will not rest until the phrase ‘homeless Veteran’ is a thing of the past.”

The VA said its success is the result of efforts to reach out to every Veteran experiencing homelessness, understanding their unique needs, and addressing them.

“These efforts are grounded in the evidence based “Housing First” approach, which prioritizes getting a Veteran into housing, then provides the Veteran with the wraparound support they need to stay housed — including health care, job training, legal and education assistance and more,” the press release said.



