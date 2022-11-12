(Logos provided in a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Area veterans are encouraged to register for VA benefits by the City of Lubbock’s Veterans Advisory Committee and the Lubbock VA Clinic.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, if 10,000 veterans register by May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day), the Lubbock VA Clinic will be eligible for “Health Care Center” status.

The designation would increase available resources and enhance specialty care options for veterans, the City of Lubbock said.

“We want to provide the best and most complete services to our veterans, and to do that, we need more veterans to sign up so that we can access more resources,” said Councilman Steve Massengale in the press release. “Reaching this goal will enhance services and partnerships within the community. We owe so much to our veterans, and it’s important to serve those who served us as best we can.”

As of Friday, there were 9,300 area veterans currently registered for VA benefits.