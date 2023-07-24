LUBBOCK, Texas – Vacant homes can cause many issues for others in the neighborhood, and those trying to combat the issue said protecting the property and making sure it’s next owner is in your will are an important part of that process.

“Around Baylor St. and Detroit St, that’s going to be the Arnett Benson neighborhood, we have seen an increase in that neighborhood simply because the older population is dying off,” said Lubbock Code Enforcement Director, Stuart Walker. “A lot of times they don’t have anybody to give the property to or if they will the property of somebody [and] they don’t want it or they don’t take care of it or they’re not able to take care of it.”

While there are other reasons why a home may become abandoned, when does the city’s code enforcement get involved?

“The most common violation is going to be when a vacant property becomes open and accessible, so if we’ve got vagrants going in and out of it, or if we’ve got kids playing around the properties or just general unkempt–if nobody’s mowing the grass or the weeds–that’s when it comes to our attention and that’s when we start trying to find a property owner or a responsible,” Walker said.

Walker said the whole process can take over 60 days. First, his department tries to find the owner or the heir of the property.

“After the notification process, that’s when we have the hearing,” Walker said. “If nobody comes forward to do anything about it, we have a you know we have we’ve got the demolition order from the judge to do the demolition.”

In June, the North Lubbock Neighborhood Association hosted a meeting with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas to educate residents on the topic. In a statement provided by the association, they described the importance of a person’s Will and the role it plays in vacant properties.

“North Lubbock Neighborhood Association is committed to sharing information with its residents as to how to keep their homes in their families. A recent meeting in June included a presentation by Legal Aid of Northwest Texas that included steps that can be taken to insure that homes remain within their families such as making sure that a Will has been completed and filed indicating who will be designated the home in the event that the homeowner passes. Once the Will is filed and the designation is clear, the home is more likely to remain within the family and thus less home vacancies.Homeowners are in a better position to apply for funding as it becomes available through the Community Development Department Rehab Program through the City of Lubbock if they can show home ownership.”

If you do come across someone who may be squatting in a vacant property, Walker has some advice.

“I would recommend that they call the police first and foremost, that way they can work with the police to get those unwanted visitors gone and then if they want to contact my department,” said Walker. He also suggested that if you own a vacant home and want to keep squatters out to make sure doors and windows are locked, or board them up for more protection.

The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association is hosting another meeting on September 21 at Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street at 5:30 p.m. The association said anyone who wants to learn about home ownership designation was welcome to join.