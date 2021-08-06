Vaccine locations are growing in Lubbock and the Lubbock Health Department is making it as easy as possible

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department and the Lubbock Independent School District gave out free COVID-19 vaccines as well as school immunizations Friday. The pop up clinic took place at Monterey High School in efforts of getting more people vaccinated.

As the COVID rate is at 2,003 active cases. Monterey High School opened their doors for more than 125 people to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“In the first hour and a half… we had a line outside the doors for those who wanted to get the vaccine,” Mike Montanez Jr., Volunteer with the City of Lubbock Health Department, said. “We were a little surprised with how many people were here at the beginning of the day.”

The clinic offered vaccines like; Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB.

Parents took their children to get vaccinated before the school year as their are no mandates in place.

“I’m nervous because not everyone’s going to get the vaccine and they could spread germs and get us sick.” Aiden Castro, a middle school student, said.

The Lubbock Health Department will continue to hold pop up clinics throughout the month. You can visit their website to find out more.