Valencia Hotel Group bringing Cotton Court to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Your family and friends will soon have a new place to stay when they come to Lubbock to visit.



The new lodging spot will also offer little bit of Lubbock history too.

The Valencia Hotel Group’s Cotton Court hotel is expected to open next summer.



It will be located near Texas Tech University and the Lubbock Cultural District.



The hotel will feature outdoor porches, rocking chairs, and 165-retro inspired guest rooms.



Also look for an outdoor area with fire pits and lots of other amenities.



If you’d like to learn more about the new hotel then click here.



