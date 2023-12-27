LUBBOCK, Texas– For those with eyes already set on the next holidays coming up, Lubbock is set to host Valentines’ Sip and Shop Saturday February 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 6501 University YWCA of Lubbock, Texas.

Admission will be free to the public and will have 70 plus vendor shops, playground, wine and will even have over 7 food trucks and a friendship bracelet bar to commemorate your friendship or even your relationship.

Be sure to message Jessica Garret, on Facebook for more information on becoming a vendor.