LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday.

EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property.

One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was granted for the new business sign.

A new construction permit for a Murphy Express and a canopy, worth $700,000 and $130,000 respectively, were still pending with the city as of Wednesday.