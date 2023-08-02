Christy Martinez-Garcia, organizer of the annual ‘Vamos A Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing’ event interviewed live on KLBK Bright & Early to share more details.

The 14th annual event was founded by Martinez-Garcia’s non-profit, Los Hermanos Familia, is free of charge to help strengthen families and build community, she said.

Families are encouraged to bring their fishing poles and any items that will make their day more comfortable for a day of fishing at the fully-stocked Buddy Holly Lake. She also asked that families pre-register to ensure enough materials are on hand.

Member associations partner with Los Hermanos Familia to provide a limited number of loaner poles, fun activities, games, lunch, treats and more. A children’s area will be available featuring backyard bass, pond fishing, a 360-photo booth, and games.

Every ½ hour, live demonstrations will showcase programs from the Science Spectrum, the Lubbock Police K-9 Unit, financial literacy, and a foam finale by Bigfoot Foam Parties.

Again, participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com or www.loshermanosfamilia.org, or they can register onsite. The event will be held Saturday, August 5, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.