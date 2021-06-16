Vandalism reported at Levelland city parks, police say

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Wednesday, Chief Albert Garcia of the Levelland Police Department took to social media to report several incidents of vandalism at the city’s parks.

According to his social media post, Garcia said the incidents occurred at the Levelland City Park and Sherman Park.

Mudding ruts damaged a $250,000 irrigation project underway at one park.

A playground equipment seat, valued at $500, was missing from another park. There was also a kicked-in door and evidence of a fire set inside a restroom.

LPD asked for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators of these and similar criminal acts.

Garcia went on to say, “these vandals are ruining the things YOU have asked for and YOU have paid for. We also ask that if you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!”

Anyone with information can contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.

CORRECTION: The original headline on the story incorrectly listed the dollar value of damages. It has been updated.