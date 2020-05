ABERNATHY, Texas — Several gravestones were destroyed after vandals attacked them with a T-post, according to the Plainview/Hale County Crime Stoppers.

Approximately $10,000 in damage was done to the headstones and vases between May 4 and 5, according to a post about the incident.

According to the post, a $350 reward was offered for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.