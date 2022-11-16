PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were torn from a bathroom wall at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post.

Plainview ISD said an unknown person or persons tore the stalls off the wall. The stalls were damaged enough that they could not be reinstalled or repaired.

The bathroom was closed until replacement stalls arrived, Plainview ISD said.

Contact Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers with information at 1-806-293-TIPS, PHCTXCS@gmail.com, or on Facebook.