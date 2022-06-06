LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.:

At this year’s Fourth on Broadway, 1980s nostalgia will be in full effect, as the Gorilla Law Firm brings Vanilla Ice to the Hub City to headline the evening concert.

Born Robert Matthew Van Winkle in South Dallas, and raised in Texas and South Florida, the artist’s 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” was the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts.

The evening concert kicks off at 7 p.m. July 4 in Mackenzie Park, with a full show of diverse local artists.

Mariachi Mi Tierra, a Lubbock favorite, will open the show, followed by “A West Texas Tribute to The Eagles, Journey and Bon Jovi” performed by the Caldwell Collective. Singers include Jeff McCreight, Sheena Fadeyi, Jason Fellers, Kassidy King, Brandon Gwinn, Addie Bleu, Gabriella Flores, Bella Molligan and Lynnli Wiseman. The band comprises Ross Raedeke, Devin Collins, Jacob Nalle, Johannes Bjerregaard and Yaurian Horton. The local teenage-trio sensation Blackwater Draw made up of Garrett and Tiffany Nelson, 17 and 15 respectively, and 14-year-old Berklee Timmons, will take the stage prior to the headliner, Vanilla Ice.

Event organizers are also still taking applications for entry in the Bolton Oil Parade that kicks off the day’s activities at 9 a.m. at Broadway and Avenue M. Parade applications are available here and are due no later than June 17.

In addition, volunteers for the events are still needed in many areas. Individuals or groups of people donating their time are vital to keep the event running smoothly. There are many perks available to volunteers throughout the day, including free food and close parking. Find the complete list of perks and the registration form.

