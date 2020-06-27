Various daytime lane closures planned for US 87, Loop 88

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Lane and shoulder closures are planned for the next several weeks along US 87 and Loop 88 (FM 1585) in southern Lubbock County. Beginning Monday, June 29, drivers should anticipate various daily lane closure on both US 87, one mile, north and south of the Loop 88 intersection, and along Loop 88, from the Avenue U intersection to .5 miles east of US 87.

The closure will provide the space for workers to safely collect pavement core samples. Flaggers will guide motorists through the Loop 88 work zone. Drivers are urged to stay alert, slow down and watch out for workers and equipment when entering the work areas.

The work and closures are scheduled to continue through July 10 and will take place weather permitting. No lane closures are planned during the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 3 – 5).

