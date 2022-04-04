LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a series of vehicle burglaries early Monday morning in South Lubbock that resulted in one arrest.

The incidents were reported in the LakeRidge neighborhood, between 82nd and 98th Streets and Quaker Avenue and Slide Road.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com at least 12 vehicles were burglarized.

Police began receiving reports of the crimes just before 4:00 a.m. Those reports continued through mid-morning.

While investigating, officers observed a teenager, identified as Ziakel Williams, 17, in the area.

After a short pursuit, Williams was arrested in the 8700 block of Toledo Avenue.

LPD said Williams was charged with organized criminal activity, tampering with evidence, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot and burglary of a vehicle.