LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department arrested 38-year-old James Anthony Briseno, who was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance during an incident that began as a car accident on Tuesday, January 10.

According to reports, this happened after Briseno ran a stop sign, that hit a Lynn County ambulance, causing the ambulance to crash into a ditch in the South Lane of Highway 87.

Paramedics and a Lynn County Deputy arrived on the scene, and Briseno was taken into custody by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday, Briseno remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $10,750.

No one was injured in the accident, according to Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an ongoing investigation.