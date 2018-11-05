Vehicle crashes into Central Lubbock business Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash into a building Monday morning in Central Lubbock.
The accident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of 19th Street.
The vehicle crashed through the side wall of a TitleMax Title Loan business.
Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com one person was assisted from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by UMC EMS.
LFR did not specify what injuries that individual sustained.
Heavy rescue was bracing the building and making sure it was secure.
There were no reports of any injuries inside the business.
