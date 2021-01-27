Vehicle crashes into Central Lubbock laundromat Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews to responded the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Central Lubbock laundromat Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Avenue Q South Drive at Briercroft Laundry.
An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported there was damage to the front door and a front window of the business.
No injuries had been reported.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was evaluating the structural damage to the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.