Vehicle crashes into Central Lubbock laundromat Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews to responded the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Central Lubbock laundromat Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Avenue Q South Drive at Briercroft Laundry.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported there was damage to the front door and a front window of the business.

No injuries had been reported.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was evaluating the structural damage to the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.

