LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Lubbock apartment Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of 38th Street.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the driver placed the vehicle into drive instead of reverse, which caused the vehicle to lunge forward.

LFR said no one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

In addition to the driver, there was a passenger inside the vehicle.