LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in North Lubbock late Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported in the 2900 block of Clovis Road at around 11:40 a.m.



The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com no injuries were reported.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said the building that was hit, Clovis Road Liquor, sustained some structural damage.