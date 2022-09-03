LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.

One person suffered moderate injuries, police said.

It’s unknown if there were any occupants inside the building.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the crash. Please check back for updates.