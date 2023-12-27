LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon just before 6:00 p.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of 43rd Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

While crews were waiting for the vehicle to be removed from the roadway, another vehicle crashed into a powerline on the eastside of Milwaukee just before 43rd Street and travelled across 43rd Street crashing into Westwind Elementary School, according to LFR.

LFR said two people were transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

LFR said the structural integrity of the school was determined to not be compromised.