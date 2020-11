LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a submerged vehicle in one of the lakes at the Buddy Holly Recreation Area Sunday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com they received a report about the vehicle around 6:45 a.m.



Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Dive Rescue Team was also called to the scene.

Police said the vehicle was unoccupied.

It’s unknown how long the vehicle had been in the water.