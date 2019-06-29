Vehicle falls off overpass in East Lubbock and catches fire Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on East Loop 289 just north of 50th Street.

Just after 6 a.m., Lubbock police officers and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 3900 block of East Loop 289 for a report of a major crash involving a car that had fallen from the overpass and caught fire.

LFR extinguished the fire and used the Jaws to extricate the driver. The male was then taken by EMS to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently on scene investigating the crash. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the car was traveling northbound and veered into the median, hit the guardrail and fell between the overpasses causing the car to catch on fire.

Right now all northbound lanes of E. Loop are shut down just north of 50th Street. All northbound traffic will be forced to exit at 50th Street. Southbound is down to one lane. The closure is expected to last several hours and drivers are urged to avoid the area.



The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.



