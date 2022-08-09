LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 9:15 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were no details on the driver late Tuesday night.

A photojournalist said Lubbock Fire Rescue’s dive team was on scene.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.