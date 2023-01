LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to the 14400 block of Avenue X.

LPD said officers were called at 2:19 a.m. for reports of a vehicle colliding with a house.

The driver, police said, was taken to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. Two people in the home reported minor injuries.

The diver was the only person the vehicle, LPD said.