LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a home in Lubbock on Tuesday morning at 5:36 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. No one was injured, LPD added.

The fence and house, however, did sustain damage.

When police arrived to the 8200 block of Elkridge Avenue, the driver had run away from the scene, according to LPD, and had not yet been found.

