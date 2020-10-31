Vehicle hits Tech Café, 117th and University, two dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people lost their lives and others were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck hit a building at 117th Street and University Avenue.

EMS, Woodrow volunteer firefighters, Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety all responded. The initial call was at 9:16 a.m.

Officials said one person died on the scene while another was critically injured and later died at a Lubbock hospital.

University Medical Center confirmed that three patients came in from the crash. Two other patients were taken to Covenant. The medical examiner’s office was also called to the scene.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said someone in a pickup truck in the parking lot accidentally put the vehicle into drive instead of reverse which caused the truck to crash into the restaurant.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck was a 72-year-old man. DPS described the situation as accidental. There was no indication of an intentional act, DPS said.

Initially, officials thought maybe the crash was inside the city limits. But it was actually outside the city. LFR handed over the situation to Woodrow VFD.

Lubbock Fire Rescue released the following statement:

At 9:16am on 10/31/20, EMS requested assistance from LFR to a vehicle into a building with multiple casualties just outside the city limits at Tech Cafe, 11703 University Ave. Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded as well. The driver of a pickup truck parked in the front of the building accidentally placed his vehicle into drive instead of reverse. The pickup accelerated forward and crashed through the front of the building. The truck entered all the way into the structure and struck multiple people sitting at tables.

An off-duty Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter and Plainview Fire Department firefighter were eating breakfast at the restaurant when this occurred. They began treating and triaging victims until EMS arrived on scene. LFR’s E14, Q16, T17, E12, and Battalion 3 and Woodrow VFD personnel arrived on scene and began disentangling the victims. 7 total people were involved. 1 was deceased on scene. 5 were transported to the hospital with 1 in critical condition. That person has passed away at the hospital. 1 was treated on scene and did not transport. Lubbock Sheriffs Office and Texas DPS are remaining on scene to continue the investigation.