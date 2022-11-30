LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead.

According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet.

(Nexstar/Staff)

LPD was initially called to the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway at 1:12 a.m. Police said Wilson, a pedestrian, was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the MSF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.