LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the victim who was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of South Loop 289 on Wednesday night as Kendra Finch, 22.

LPD said officers were called at 10:16 p.m. and found Finch lying on the Loop. She was taken to University Medical Center by EMS with what LPD described as “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to police, it appeared Finch was crossing the Loop when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene. LPD said no arrests were made as of Thursday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.